Zacks: Brokerages Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Limoneira posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other Limoneira news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter valued at $134,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,424. The company has a market cap of $270.10 million, a PE ratio of -66.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -130.43%.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

