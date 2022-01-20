Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will post $10.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.27 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $36.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $44.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $92.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. 13,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,217. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

