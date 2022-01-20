Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will post $10.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.27 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $36.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $44.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $92.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. 13,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,217. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.