Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) to Hold

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KLDO. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 64,659 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

