Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) to Hold

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Quotient alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $209.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.41. Quotient has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Khoury Mohammad El bought 50,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient (QTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.