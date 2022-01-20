Zacks Investment Research Lowers Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Hold

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CHEK traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 1,325,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,205. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Check-Cap by 784.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 79,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 4.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

