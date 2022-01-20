Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) to Sell

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 1.60.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,963 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,877,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,612,000 after purchasing an additional 442,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 46.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 438,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 303.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 875.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 656,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

