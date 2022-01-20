Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) to Sell

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

BTU has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $37,397.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,149 shares of company stock worth $3,683,446 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.