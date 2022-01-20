Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “
CNVY opened at $7.47 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNVY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,885,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,450,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Convey Holding Parent Company Profile
Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.
