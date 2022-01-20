Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $24,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $513.11 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $380.64 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $580.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

