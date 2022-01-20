Zilla (ZLA) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $255,320.79 and $1,292.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 58.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

