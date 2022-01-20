ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.80 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $53.80 million and approximately $24,615.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00064428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.44 or 0.07495145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,401.96 or 0.99894783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00066546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007933 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

