Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Trimmed by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Zscaler makes up approximately 6.6% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Zscaler by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.15.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total transaction of $622,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,267 shares of company stock valued at $24,458,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ZS traded up $9.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,257. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

