Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $362.15.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Zscaler stock traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,257. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of -118.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.93.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,267 shares of company stock valued at $24,458,582. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

