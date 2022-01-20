Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post $353.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $351.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $331.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,214. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

