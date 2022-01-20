Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Trading 8.9% Higher

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) traded up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.62. 26,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 988,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay T. Flatley bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZY. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter worth $841,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $445,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

