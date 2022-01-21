$0.01 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 96.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

CENTA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after buying an additional 810,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,850,000 after buying an additional 467,143 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 349,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 167,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,920. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

