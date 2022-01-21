$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million.

IS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,379,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ironSource by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ironSource stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 22,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,721. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

