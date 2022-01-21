$0.07 EPS Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.27.

CCO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. 2,601,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,079. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

