-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million.

AQB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

AQB opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 75.44, a current ratio of 75.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.07. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3,409.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 111,256 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

