$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $79.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

CECE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CECE stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,740. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $232.40 million, a P/E ratio of 129.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $58,325. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after buying an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,071,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,581,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 107,319 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 732,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.