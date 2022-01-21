$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

NYMT remained flat at $$3.63 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 205,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,013. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,640 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,670,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 499,517 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.