$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Digi International reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.69 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Digi International by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGII stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,328. Digi International has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $774.11 million, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.