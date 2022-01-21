$0.47 EPS Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.42. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,250%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAWS. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Lawson Products stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. 44,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lawson Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lawson Products by 384.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

