$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.56. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Colfax stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. 927,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,517. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,896 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,465 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $2,253,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 360,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.