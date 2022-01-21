$0.60 EPS Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Hanmi Financial posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

HAFC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,768. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.