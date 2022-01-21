$0.75 EPS Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.74. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.27. 118,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,635. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $547,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 26.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 85.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.