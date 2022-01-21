$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.92. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

TCBK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,547. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $36.87 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

