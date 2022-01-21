$1.09 EPS Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Green Brick Partners posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

