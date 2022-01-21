$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. TFI International posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFII traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.11. 24,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

