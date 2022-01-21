$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 9.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 274.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after buying an additional 158,859 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 28.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 445.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. 4,310,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,394. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.86. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

