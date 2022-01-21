-$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post ($1.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.34). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($3.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($11.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.91) to ($11.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($3.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In other news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in bluebird bio by 130.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.55. bluebird bio has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $48.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

