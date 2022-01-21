$102.16 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report $102.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.30 million. Exponent reported sales of $97.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $432.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $432.53 million to $432.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $467.37 million, with estimates ranging from $465.85 million to $468.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Exponent by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Exponent by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 714.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $92.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.09. Exponent has a 1-year low of $82.13 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

