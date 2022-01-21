1,130 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $3,340,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $82.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

