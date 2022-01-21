12,740 Shares in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in BRF in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in BRF by 1,185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 330,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 304,761 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BRF by 1,478.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 423,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BRF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 242,216 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.61. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRF Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

