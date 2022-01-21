13,095 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,285,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,009,000 after purchasing an additional 628,380 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.8% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 458,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 40,987 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,257,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 465,042 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,285.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total transaction of $543,407.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AMJ opened at $19.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.