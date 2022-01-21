141,500 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Evoqua Water Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of AQUA opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.