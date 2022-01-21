15,378 Shares in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Stoneridge at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Stoneridge by 102,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research cut shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.24 million, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

