16,051 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

Fiserv stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

