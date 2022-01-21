16,927 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 19.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in NIKE by 7.8% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 91.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $142.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day moving average is $163.05. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $225.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.13.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

