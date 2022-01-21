$175.56 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce $175.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.07 million and the highest is $176.30 million. Lovesac reported sales of $129.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $477.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.11 million to $478.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $607.84 million, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $611.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of LOVE opened at $48.91 on Friday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $739.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Lovesac news, COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $342,901.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,321,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,812 shares of company stock worth $23,926,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 4.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

