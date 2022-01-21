1,869 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.