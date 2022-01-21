1,869 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE AQN opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.10%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.