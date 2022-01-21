193,294 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 193,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

