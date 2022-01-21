1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,565 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.14% of 1st Source worth $36,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in 1st Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 1st Source by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in 1st Source by 106,640.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in 1st Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 18.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $38.73 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

