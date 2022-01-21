$2.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to post earnings per share of $2.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.69. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Valmont Industries stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,336. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.49 and a 200-day moving average of $241.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $191.13 and a one year high of $265.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.