20,473 Shares in Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,458,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,709,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IMGO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.40. Imago BioSciences Inc has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

