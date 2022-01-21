$207.41 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to post $207.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.10 million and the lowest is $205.60 million. Perficient reported sales of $162.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $753.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $751.90 million to $757.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $910.01 million, with estimates ranging from $879.10 million to $930.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Perficient stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.29. 44,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,748. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average is $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

