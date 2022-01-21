23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.80

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 4.80 and last traded at 4.92, with a volume of 19188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 4.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on ME shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is 8.71.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.09. The company had revenue of 55.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 607.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

