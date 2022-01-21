305,128 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 305,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,426,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of The Carlyle Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CG opened at $50.70 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

