$315.20 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to announce sales of $315.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.90 million and the lowest is $308.90 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $321.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

HWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

